Raleigh Man, dog hit by car, killed while trying to cross road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man and his dog were hit by a car and killed Tuesday night.

Raleigh Police Department said the Donald Lawver was not in a crosswalk when he attempted to cross Wake Forest Road between St. Albans Drive and New Hope Church Road.

The accident happened just after 8 p.m.

Officers said Lawver was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. His dog died on the scene.

The driver stayed on the scene. Officers said they do not expect to file charges in this crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countypedestrian struckpedestrian killedraleigh police
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Panthers LB Luke Kuechly retiring at 28 after 8 seasons
Fayetteville mother shot in leg while sleeping next to baby
Is that travel getaway too good to be true?
Armstrong: Kuechly Makes The Right Choice
Driver crashes into utility pole in Raleigh
Raleigh Housing Authority threw out belongings of deceased mother
Baby Yoda coming to a Build-A-Bear near you
Show More
Hillside HS choir changes tour plans amid Middle East conflict
Americans are drinking less wine, industry tracker says
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
NC man stole $250,000 from 1,300 mailboxes
Woman, child injured in crash with man who led deputies on chase
More TOP STORIES News