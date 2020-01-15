Raleigh Man, dog hit by car, killed while trying to cross road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man and his dog were hit by a car and killed Tuesday night.Raleigh Police Department said the Donald Lawver was not in a crosswalk when he attempted to cross Wake Forest Road between St. Albans Drive and New Hope Church Road.The accident happened just after 8 p.m.Officers said Lawver was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. His dog died on the scene.The driver stayed on the scene. Officers said they do not expect to file charges in this crash.