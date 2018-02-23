Kouren-Rodney Bernard Thomas

On Friday, Chad Copley was sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatally shooting 20-year-old Kouren Thomas.A jury on Thursday found the Raleigh homeowner guilty of first-degree murder.The jury's decision was unanimous. The jury deliberated for less than two hours.Copley was indicted in 2016 by a Wake County Grand Jury on murder charges after police said he fatally shot Thomas on August 7, 2016.Authorities said Copley fired a shotgun from inside the garage of his house on Singleleaf Lane in Raleigh and hit Thomas, who later died at a hospital.Initial reports state Copley claimed he was shooting at "hoodlums on his street."