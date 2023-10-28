Man hit, killed by wrecker truck in parking lot in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was hit and killed in a parking lot Friday night.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, James Walker Jr, 59, was lying in the parking lot under the right side by the rear tire of a flatbed wrecker parked in a parking lot on Avent Ferry Road when the wrecker hit him as the driver pulled away to respond to a call.

Walke was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream