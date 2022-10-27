Funeral for Raleigh mass shooting victim held 2 weeks after shooting

Funeral services for 52-year-old Nicole Connors, who was killed in the Raleigh mass shooting, was held Thursday at 12 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two weeks later and the Raleigh community continues to heal from mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others.

Funeral services for 52-year-old Nicole Connors took place Thursday at 12 p.m. She'll then be laid to rest in her hometown of Dayton, Ohio.

Mary Marshall's friends and family will gather on Saturday morning for a celebration of life at Dix Park on the day she was planning to Mary her fiancé Rob Steele.

It's been a week since Raleigh police released their five day report and since then there's been no new information and still a lot of questions.

The shooter, identified by family as Austin Thompson, was found with a single gunshot wound.

It's still unclear if it was self-inflicted or a result of the interaction he had with police.

A motive has also not been released.