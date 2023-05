One person was injured in a crash involving a pedestrian and Raleigh police vehicle Friday afternoon.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured in a crash involving a pedestrian and a Raleigh police vehicle Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Gorman Street and Graduate Lane. Officials said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Gorman Street is closed while police investigate.

