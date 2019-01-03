Raleigh Police ID 21-year-old woman killed while crossing road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 21-year-old woman is dead after Raleigh police said she was hit and killed while trying to cross a street Wednesday night.

The incident happened shortly before 10:30 p.m.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as Victoria Michelle McCrae of Clayton.

Police said McCrae was trying to cross Trawick Road, near New Bern Avenue, when she was struck.

Officers said McCrae was wearing all black clothing and was not in the crosswalk when she was hit.

McCrae was conscious when she was taken to WakeMed, police told ABC11, but she later died at the hospital from her injuries.

The driver of the car, a Raleigh man who was driving a 1999 Mercury, was not injured.

Officials have not said whether charges will be filed.

