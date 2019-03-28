Raleigh police investigating after toddler falls from fourth-story window

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
It happened just after 7 p.m. at the Lake Dam Condominiums in the 1300 block of Crab Orchard Drive in Raleigh.
MORE: One neighbor tells me he heard a loud thump outside, found mom outside screaming for help next to the child. He called 911, ambulance and police arrived shortly after. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/IIu56Ap2SL— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) March 27, 2019
One neighbor told ABC11 he heard a loud thump outside and found a mom screaming for help next to the child. The neighbor said he called 911 and ambulance and police arrived shortly after.
Neighbors also said the child was a 2-year-old boy.
“Please God, let him be ok.” — Neighbors react to the news of a Raleigh toddler’s fall from this fourth-story window at Lake Dam Condominiums on Crab Orchard Drive. #abc11 #breaking pic.twitter.com/DCiYzLudBh— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) March 28, 2019
According to authorities, the toddler was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
