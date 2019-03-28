Crime & Safety

Raleigh police investigating after toddler falls from fourth-story window

Raw video: Police investigate after toddler falls from fourth-story.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after they say a toddler fell from a fourth-story window.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at the Lake Dam Condominiums in the 1300 block of Crab Orchard Drive in Raleigh.



One neighbor told ABC11 he heard a loud thump outside and found a mom screaming for help next to the child. The neighbor said he called 911 and ambulance and police arrived shortly after.



Neighbors also said the child was a 2-year-old boy.



According to authorities, the toddler was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
