Raleigh Police arrest, charge man in connection with assault on greenway at Lake Johnson

Raleigh police arrested a man in connection with an attack on the greenway at Lake Johnson Park Friday morning.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday morning's attack on the greenway at Lake Johnson Park is shaking up the way women like Amanda and Cassandra think about being alone on a trail.

"It's a little scary," Amanda Fielding-Smith said. "As a woman by herself you have to be aware and cognizant of these things."

Raleigh Police said David Hoyle, 30, was arrested quickly after the attack at 9:19 a.m. on Friday. He faces a sexual battery charge.

"I'm shocked," Cassandra Salem said. "We were going to go walking and now you have that little feeling in your stomach."

The arrest comes less than a month after a woman told police she was attacked on the Walnut Creek Trail Greenway off of Lake Wheeler Road. Raleigh Police are still looking for the person responsible.

Meanwhile, Durham Police are on the lookout for a man who is accused of touching people inappropriately in the Copper Leaf Parkway subdivision since March.

Eleanor Sykes, who leads a women's run group in the Raleigh area, said it's important to not be alone.

"Nobody knows you're out there," the Black Girls RUN! ambassador said. "You do not need to be running alone. When I tell them you're running, you don't run with two earbuds, you run with one. You got to hear what's coming around."

Raleigh Police remind greenway users to not only be aware of their surroundings, but don't use headphones and don't be alone.

ALSO SEE: Police officer shot in Oxford, police chief says; suspect barricaded inside home

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

How safe is your neighborhood in Raleigh or Durham? This searchable tracker and map show where different types of major crimes are happening and the trends over time.