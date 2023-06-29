Raleigh police searching for man who fired at officer

Raleigh police say they were assisting State Highway Patrol with a chase when they saw the suspect’s car on Tapers Drive.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are searching for a man who they say fired at a police officer.

This happened just off Louisburg Road and Tapers Drive.

Police are still on the scene at the Domain Apartments with much of the investigation focused around a white Kia.

Officers were seen carrying long guns searching the area for a suspect. Raleigh police say they were assisting State Highway Patrol with a chase when they saw the suspect's car on Tapers Drive.

The driver got out of the car and ran and a Raleigh officer chased after him.

Police say the suspect fired a gun at the officer and was able to get away.

That officer was not hit and no one was hurt, but police are still searching for the suspect and they do want to remind people who live in the area that he is armed.