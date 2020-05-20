Raleigh police release more details, body cam video from officer-involved shooting in which armed robbery suspect was killed

Police said 24-year-old David Tylek Atkinson exchanged gunfire with an officer after robbing a gas station at gunpoint. He was shot by the officer and later died.
Armed robbery suspect killed in Raleigh officer-involved shooting identified; injured officer released from hospital
According to the report, the first 911 call was placed at 7:18 p.m. on May 13.
Several officers who were nearby responded.
Moments before any of them got to the scene, Atkinson ran away.
Senior Officer S.M. Pekich and Senior Officer M.P. Brown, who were in full uniform and riding in a marked patrol vehicle together, were among the officers who responded to the call.
Officer Brown saw someone who matched Atkinson's description in the parking lot off Farris Court.
Brown got out of the patrol vehicle and ran toward where he had last seen Atkinson. At the same time, Pekich got out of the patrol vehicle and began to speak with a bystander.
Brown then spotted Atkinson standing near a white SUV. According to the report, Atkinson drew his weapon and fired at Brown, hitting him in the chest. The bullet was stopped by Brown's ballistic vest.
Brown then returned fire.
The report says that Atkinson then ran across the parking lot, still pointing the gun at Brown.
Pekich heard the gunfire and saw Atkinson running across the parking lot with Brown pointing his gun at him.
Pekich then fired at Atkinson who continued to run, according to Raleigh police.
Brown fired his weapon again and Atkinson fell to the ground, dropping his gun and the cash that was reportedly stolen from the BP gas station.
Pekich then called for an ambulance. Atkinson died from his injuries at WakeMed hospital.
Dash cam and body cam footage captured the shooting.
Security footage from the gas station showed Atkinson pointing a gun at the store employee during the armed robbery.
"I immediately looked toward the counter and that's when I saw a man pointing a gun at the clerk's head and so I sat the beer I had in my hand down and I made a beeline to my car, got into it, drove out onto New Bern and immediately called the cops," witness Riley McConnell told ABC11.
"We have had on average about one of these a month for the last year and a half and so it takes some time to work through them but we try to apply the same standards in each of these cases," Wake County DA Lorrin Freeman told ABC11 on Wednesday.