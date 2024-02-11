Raleigh Police investigation closes portion of Rock Quarry Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a heavy police presence at Rock Quarry Road as Raleigh Police conduct an undisclosed but "ongoing" investigation late Saturday night.

Just before midnight, RPD announced that Rock Quarry Road was closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Vardaman Street.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

The roadway is not expected to reopen for several hours, possibly stretching into early Sunday morning.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

