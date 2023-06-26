People warned to stay inside as Raleigh police search for person with gun

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department warns people near the area of West Millbrook Road and Glenwood Avenue to stay inside.

Officers said they are searching for a person with a gun in the area.

RPD said the areas impacted include Pine Springs Road, Pleasant Pines Townhomes and Still Pines Drive.

RPD has not said if the person with a gun shot or threatened to shoot anyone. It remains unclear if any crime has been committed.

Still, police said anyone in the area should stay inside until further notice.

A manager of a business in the area told ABC11 they had received a text from police with the warning to stay inside. Their text included information that police received reports of someone in the area being shot.

ABC11 is working to gather more information about what's going on. Check back for updates.