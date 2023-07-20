Man seriously injured in shooting on Poole Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

The Raleigh Police Department responded to calls about a person shot in the 2700 block of Poole Road around 3:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

