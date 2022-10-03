Restaurant week begins for participating Raleigh locations

The kickoff of downtown Raleigh restaurant week begins on Monday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The kickoff for downtown Raleigh restaurant week begins on Monday.

All the way to Sunday, diners can save on three-course meals, lunch, dinner and drink specials.

Certain restaurants include Parkside, The Pit, Oro Restaurant and Lounge.

There's also a vegan option, The Fiction Kitchen on South Dawson Street.

This year, 23 restaurants are participating in restaurant week that is up from 19 restaurants last year, but below pre-pandemic numbers.

Back in 2019, the number of participating restaurants was 42.

The economic push is happening too late for restaurants like Soca Latin Kitchen that shut down last month.

The business opened in 2016 and after pivoting during the pandemic the restaurant fully reopened in May 2021.

Like many other restaurants, the owner said the restaurant struggled to find enough staff and had to close its doors.