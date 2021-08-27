Man dies after being shot at northeast Raleigh apartment complex, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said a 37-year-old man is dead after being shot at a northeast Raleigh apartment complex Thursday morning.Just before 7:15 a.m., officers were called to a shooting along the 2300 block of Otterburn Place at the Perry Point Apartments off of Capital Boulevard.On arrival, officers found Edward Cooper Outlaw, 37 suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from injuries.Authorities did not say if an arrest has been made at this time.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.