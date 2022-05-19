Two arrested in connection to Raleigh homicide on The Lakes Drive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting, Raleigh Police said Thursday afternoon.

Deja Mone Simmons, 26, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man Tuesday night on the 6600 block of The Lakes Drive.

Police arrived there about 10:15 p.m. to find Geovanni Emilio Valerio, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Previously, Rodney Vaughn Stotts Jr., 27, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting.

Simmons and Stotts are being held in the Wake County Detention Center.
