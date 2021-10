RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have arrested a man in connection with an overnight shooting on New Bern Avenue.Officers arrived to the scene on New Bern Avenue just after 2 a.m. and found car turned upside down with bullet holes.The investigation revealed that Matthew Devaughntes Wright began shooting at a car from another vehicle. In an attempt to avoid being shot, the driver of the targeted car crashed and overturned.No injuries were reported.Authorities said Wright, 28, was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.