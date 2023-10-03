A 17-year-old suffered serious injuries in a shooting at an apartment complex on North New Hope Road.

Teenager shot and killed in Raleigh, no suspect in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Monday night.

It happened at approximately 6:35 p.m. in the 5100 block of North New Hope Road just off Capital Boulevard.

Responding officers found a 17-year-old boy at an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He later died.

Officers and detectives were on the scene late into Monday night conducting an investigation.

No one is in custody.

Several neighbors told ABC11 that they heard multiple gunshots. One neighbor said they heard gunfire and came out of their apartment to see a person on the ground.

Anyone who believes they may have information to assist the investigation is asked to please visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

