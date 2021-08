EMBED >More News Videos Raleigh police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times late Tuesday night.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times late Tuesday night.Authorities said it happened in the 6000 block of Pebble View Drive just before 11 p.m.According to police, officers found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.Based on preliminary findings, police said there is no ongoing concern for public safety in the area. Police told ABC11's Anthony Wilson it was a domestic incident and the shooter has not been located yet.