Family, friends and community celebrate Raleigh woman's 104th birthday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A huge sign on a Raleigh lawn proclaimed Sunday as the 104th birthday of Doris Reed. Her much younger loved ones took pictures with her before the arrival of well-wishers from the community who drove by with greetings on her significant natal anniversary.

"My daughter and my granddaughter got the word out and they have next-door neighbor friends, Facebook friends and they have friends who have friends. So the word is way out. And we've gotten tons of responses from people," said Doris' daughter, Diane Reed. "We've gotten a dozen cards from people that we don't know who just got the word and said, yes, we want to wish you a happy birthday."

"Mama was always supportive, regardless of even when I made poor decisions in my life. She was, 'That's what you want, dear.' She was always supportive of me. She was always at home when we were in school. She didn't try to go to work until after we left home. And she was always the biblical wife to my dad, you know, a submissive person. Kind and helpful and supportive of him."

Her loved ones, including great-granddaughters, smiled as Diane shared the origin of Doris' birthday cake.

"This cake is made by a friend at the church who bakes wonderful for everybody. And in addition to the cake, she sends some fresh, homemade bread. And this cake is orange with fresh orange zest on the top," she said.

The family said Doris doesn't talk much, but she sat outside near the big birthday sign for a spell, receiving greetings from the people who drove past to help her celebrate.

Her family is happy to honor her, her late husband, and the years they spent together.

Diane said, when people asked her father about the longevity of their union, "They were married for 76 years and he would always say 'Patience.' And his favorite word for any question would be 'peace.'"