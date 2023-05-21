'It feels amazing': Volunteers at Raleigh church prepare thousands of meals for hungry communities

Hundreds of volunteers from the Asbury Church in Raleigh packed 80,000 meals Sunday morning to help those in need.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of volunteers from the Asbury Church in Raleigh packed 80,000 meals Sunday morning of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetable, and vitamins. The work, done with the nonprofit Rise Against Hunger, will help far-flung, hungry communities.

'We actually sponsor a boys and girls home in Haiti, and the meals go to places like that, in Haiti. Of course, they're shipped all around the world," said discipleship pastor Andrew Mannes.

The commitment to help those in need comes as Feeding America says 1.2 million North Carolinians face hunger.

"Could be your neighbor. Could be someone in your family. Could be the kid that goes to school with your kid," said the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina's Jennifer Caslin. "We have a food finder on our website where people can go and find food pantries and help near them."

Recent data shows that a number of students across the state receive free and reduced lunch.

In Wake County, 39,208 students receive free and reduced lunch. In Durham County, that number is 17,353.

The Asbury Church volunteers provide similar assistance to hungry people, many miles away from Raleigh.

"It feels amazing to be part of something that just feels bigger than yourself, and it's a blessing to be used by God," Mannes said.