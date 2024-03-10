  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Ramy Youssef calls for a Gaza cease-fire on the red carpet at the Oscars

OTRC logo
Sunday, March 10, 2024 10:43PM
Ramy Youssef calls for cease-fire in Gaza on the Oscars' red carpet
Actor Ramy Youssef called for a cease-fire in Gaza in an interview on the red carpet Sunday before the 96th Academy Awards.

Actor Ramy Youssef called for a cease-fire in Gaza in an interview with George Pennacchio on the red carpet Sunday before the 96th Academy Awards.

"Just calling for an immediate cease-fire to really ensure the safety for innocent people. We really want to stop killing kids and make sure everyone's safe," Youssef said.

Youssef, who played Max McCandles in the Yorgos Lanthimos' film, is wearing a pin in solidarity for the Artists4Ceasefire cause.

Actor Ramy Youssef of "Poor Things" on the red carpet.

"It's really just a humanitarian issue that a lot of artists are passionate about."

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas also were seen wearing the Artists4Ceasefire pin.

Nearby the Oscars at the Cinerama Dome, demonstrators have lined the streets to protest and call for a cease-fire in Los Angeles.

MORE | Protest at Oscars over Israel's war in Gaza snarl traffic outside Academy Awards

It's Oscar Sunday! The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than past years.

The Oscars are followed by an all-new episode of "Abbott Elementary."

Once all the awards have been handed out, it's time to party! Watch "On the Red Carpet: After the Awards" for a look into the most star-studded parties of the night.

On Monday, it's America's best after party! "Live With Kelly and Mark: After the Oscars" is live from the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood at 9 a.m.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW