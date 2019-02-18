Shoppers beware: Razor blades found under shopping cart handles in Siler City

Razor blades found on Siler City shopping carts at Walmart.

By
SILER CITY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Siler City Police need the public's help in finding two men believed to be responsible for putting razor blades under buggy handles at Walmart.

In a Facebook post, the department said the incident happened Sunday and may be related to a shoplifting case.



Shoppers reacted with dismay to the news.

"I guess we have to be more precautious now," said one mother of three children. "I generally try to check mine before I go in."

Another shopper said it made her feel bad that people would do such a thing.

"There's a meanness about things now, that it's not just neutral where I disagree about something," she said. "It's that meanness that says that 'I don't agree with something, I'm going to hurt you.'" It's a scary thing and I can't imagine why."

Police described one person of interest as a white man in his 30s with a thin build and brown hair. Police also have said this man was driving a tan, late-model GMC SUV or Chevrolet Suburban.

Police said the second person of interest was a passenger in the SUV. He was described as a white man in his 30s with a medium build and brown hair with a thick beard and light mustache. In the Facebook post, Siler City Police said that man was last seen in a yellow hat, a blue shirt with the Mopar logo on it, along with a dark jacket and pants and work boots.



Walmart management said that so far, six blades have been found.

"Wow," said Audrey Douglas, who said her children often grab carts for her. "I get sick to my stomach. I mean. I'd be devastated."

If you have any information, contact Detective Sgt. Jon Murray with the Siler City Police Department at (919) 742-5626.

