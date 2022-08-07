Travelers at RDU and across the US hit with widespread cancellations, delays this summer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Airline passengers faced more delays and cancellations on Saturday, after more than 1,600 flights were canceled due to bad weather on Friday.

The three major airports that had the most cancellations on Friday were in the New York City area and at Reagan National Airport outside Washington D.C., according to FlightAware.

On Saturday, more than 600 U.S. flights were canceled. Newark International Airport in New Jersey continued to record the most cancellations, with 82 flights canceled.

In North Carolina, the Raleigh-Durham International Airport recorded 14 flights canceled and 78 delays, including traveler Eric Walston's flight to Las Vegas.

"We were checking our bag when we got the text, and now, we're waiting here," Eric Walston said.

Walston's flight was originally scheduled for 8:15 p.m. when it got delayed to 11 p.m.

The delay comes one day after tens of thousands of flyers had a second straight day of major disruptions.

"It's just a little frustrating, but making the most of it I guess," Walston said. "We were kind of left in the dark a little bit, so an explanation on why ... would have been good. I'm guessing that kind of stuff is happening all the time right now, so I guess that's probably the reason for like the headache and stuff."

