RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --The slow road to recovery continues for Raleigh police officer Charles Ainsworth. who was shot multiple times Jan. 9 while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle on Western Boulevard near Schaub Drive.
Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown issued a statement Wednesday regarding Ainsworth, who has been hospitalized since the incident.
"The family of Officer Charles Ainsworth would like to thank everyone for their continued support, well wishes, and generosity towards the family. Charlie is in stable condition and his recovery will be a slow process. The family is focused on and has hope for a full recovery. We ask that Charlie remain in your thoughts and prayers as he continues medical care through this arduous process."
Cedric Kearney, 24, is accused of being the shooter. He is also charged with shooting at a second officer who was with Ainsworth.
Three other people are charged with various crimes related to the shooting.
Kearney was captured after he locked himself inside a shed in which he was trying to hide.
