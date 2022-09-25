American Red Cross of Eastern NC volunteers ready as Tropical Storm Ian moves towards U.S.

American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina are signing up to help those in need before Tropical Storm Ian makes landfall in the United States.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina are signing up to help those in need before Tropical Storm Ian makes landfall in the United States.

Florida is already preparing for the worst. Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for the entire state.

Red Cross workers from the Triangle are standing by to head to Florida.

"We're only going to send a certain number of volunteers forward, on the first level, from the viewing area. Because we are concerned we may need to do some mass care relief efforts, sheltering, loss of power, things of that nature might happen in our area," Barry Porter said with Red Cross.

They are also staying mindful to potential problems here at home if powerful winds and intense rain cause damage in our area.

"We've got to think forward, and also plan in reverse to make sure we keep our own community safe," he said.

So while Floridians clear store shelves of supplies like plywood, generators and other essentials. Now is the time to make sure you have an emergency kit packed and ready if you or your family need it later.