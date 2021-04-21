Weather

North Carolina weather: Fire danger today, freeze risk tonight

EMBED <>More Videos

NC weather: Fire danger today, freeze risk tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Central North Carolina is under a Red Flag Warning (increased fire danger) as well as a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory for Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory will last until 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Click here to view the latest weather advisories.

A Red Flag Warning means the risk of fire danger is increased because of warm, dry and windy conditions.



A dry cold front will move through central North Carolina this afternoon, shifting winds to the northwest and increasing them to 15-25 miles per hour. Gusts could whip up to speeds over 30 miles per hour.



That increased wind, combined with drier air and a lack of recent rainfall makes the risk for fire higher than usual.
Outdoor burning is discouraged during this time. Everyone is also asked to not throw cigarettes or matches out of your vehicle, as they may ignite dry grass on the side of the road.

After the front moves through the region, temperatures will drop to nearly freezing.

The high Wednesday will be in the low 70s but temperatures will drop into the mid 30s and only rise to around 60 Thursday--well below the average temperature this time of year.

That drastic dip in temperatures is what has caused the National Weather Service to issue a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory for the region.



Temperatures remain cooler than average for the rest of the week, and rain moves into the area Saturday.

Warmer temperatures should return next week.

Click here for the latest weather forecast.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncfirefire safetywildfireweather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
More TOP STORIES News