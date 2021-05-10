Church's cross and Black Lives Matter sign vandalized outside Chapel Hill sanctuary

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Chapel Hill church is calling on the person who vandalized a church display to come forward.University United Methodist Church of Chapel Hill put up several doors with different messages of unity and inclusion on the church's front lawn, facing Franklin Street at the campus of UNC.However, one of those doors was knocked to the ground along with a cross.The door that was vandalized displayed the message "Black Lives Matter."Church leaders said they hope the person responsible for the damage will come forward. They said this is not the first time something like this has happened to one of their displays of unity.