Religion & Spirituality

Church's cross and Black Lives Matter sign vandalized outside Chapel Hill sanctuary

EMBED <>More Videos

Cross, Black Lives Matter sign vandalized at Chapel Hill church

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Chapel Hill church is calling on the person who vandalized a church display to come forward.

University United Methodist Church of Chapel Hill put up several doors with different messages of unity and inclusion on the church's front lawn, facing Franklin Street at the campus of UNC.



However, one of those doors was knocked to the ground along with a cross.

The door that was vandalized displayed the message "Black Lives Matter."

Church leaders said they hope the person responsible for the damage will come forward. They said this is not the first time something like this has happened to one of their displays of unity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychapel hillblack lives mattervandalismchurch
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC Weather: Severe storms possible this afternoon
Twin brother of Chicago Bears RB electrocuted at Wake Co. substation
Fauci: It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates
LATEST: Pfizer seeks full FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine
46-year-old man's body recovered from waters at Busco Beach
Here's when NC Zoo could break ground on Asia expansion
Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang
Show More
7 dead, including gunman, in shooting at CO birthday party
You can recycle old Barbies, Matchbox cars with Mattel's new program
Raleigh mom spends Mother's Day selling flowers for other moms
WakeMed Cary Hospital welcomes first Mother's Day baby of 2021
EXPLAINER: Did US hiring slow because of a 'labor shortage'?
More TOP STORIES News