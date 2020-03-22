DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many churches are closing their doors hoping to stop the spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina.
Some congregations find their pastors and preachers on social media, livestreaming sermons.
In Dunn, a small church congregation is seeking ways to be creative during this time of "social distancing."
Social distancing: What is it, and how it slows spread of coronavirus
Husband and wife duo Joanie and Jason Williams are co-pastors at Hood Memorial Christian Church.
This Sunday, inspiration from the summer and their church's drive-in movie events.
Instead of a film, a service -- a drive-in church. Those in attendance tune into a specified station and can have the sermon in their car.
FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
"In 2020, there is just so much technology at our disposal, ways that we can get together." Jason said while sitting next to his wife over Facetime. "That we can share with one another, that we can encourage one another. Support one another, share information. And be a part of one another's lives in a difficult time like this when so many people are struggling whether its anxiety or fear, or just concern about their neighbor."
"This week we wanted to be able to offer something especially for folks who were getting a little stir crazy and wanting to get out and be connected," Jason said.
Leaders greeted those sitting in their cars with a friendly hello. A communion even shared, though at a safe distance.
The church said it plans to continue their drive-in church for as long as it can.
"If and when were are put on a quarantine, we will have to get creative and do something else," Joanie said.
Hood Memorial Christian Church averages between 50-60 people on a normal Sunday. It also streams live over Facebook, has daily prayer calls and a blog.
Dunn church promotes social distancing with 'drive-in' sermons amid COVID-19 pandemic
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News