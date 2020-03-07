'Heartbreaking:' Tennessee authorities believe to have found remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Friday night they believe they have found the remains belonging to a missing 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.

Boswell was last seen in December 2019, but she was not reported missing until February.

WJHL reports TBI and detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office searched a property belonging to a family member of Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell, in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road in Blountville.



Authorities said there they found the possible remains of the 15-month old.

WATCH: Tenn. Bureau of Investigation gives briefing after remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell found
EMBED More News Videos



"At this time, the investigation is still in the very early stages," Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said during a news conference Friday night. "There is a lot of work left to be done."

The TBI said an autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing.

In late Feb., investigators searched a mobile home park in Sullivan County, Tennesee in connection with her disappearance.

A few days before, authorities searched a pond in Wilkesboro, N.C. that proved "inconclusive."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseesearchmissing girlamber alerttoddlerbody found
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
19 tested for coronavirus in NC, 2 positive cases within the state
Cool Saturday with spring-like temperatures this week
Teams may play games without fans in attendance amid coronavirus
Instacart, Postmates roll out no-contact delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak
Timeline: How coronavirus got started
Raleigh loses chance to showcase at after SXSW cancellations
The flu is dangerous, too. Why are people so worried about COVID-19?
Show More
Trump names NC congressman Meadows new chief of staff
Raleigh police make arrest in fatal shooting of woman near downtown
North Carolina faces shortage of coronavirus testing kits, Cooper says
High school star battling brain tumor getting wish to see Duke play
Wake Co. courts plan for worst hope for best with coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News