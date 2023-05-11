Churches come together with special events to 'Revive' community in wake of COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A one-of-a-kind religious event is gathering people of faith from Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville. It's called Revive All.

Through Revive All, several churches and faith leaders are coming together to restore community and offset the strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic just as the global emergency officially comes to an end.

Church leaders from five congregations are encouraging their churchgoers -- and others in the community -- to come out for worship and community service projects.

"This is the first time in the history of America that the church has ever shut down. So, we've seen it change from people who were vibrant, coming together socially, dressing and shouting, having a great time, fellowshipping, foods, banquets, anniversaries, to nothing," said Bishop John Godbolt of One Church Covenant Fellowship.

For eight nights starting Sunday, May 14, the series will tackle different themes like coping with grief, strengthening families and uniting through prayer in the wake of the pandemic.

Rev. David Woodhouse of Hay Street United Methodist Church says the service projects with Habitat for Humanity and local soup kitchens and pantries are some of the activities he looks forward to the most.

"(It's) putting our faith in action, getting out into our community, sharing the love of Christ in actual physical deeds of helping repair things, build things and showing people that we care," Woodhouse said.

"Every night is radically different and hopefully, hopefully, people who need one of those eight things will find a night that speaks to them and their need and come out, and join us," said Rev. Rob James, Jr. of First Baptist Church.

Organizers say events like this are needed as people are grappling with the loneliness epidemic and trying to find purpose and community after COVID.

"(When) society as a whole is pulling apart, we can say, 'here is what Christ would want us to do,'" said Rev. Dr. Orin Gill of St. Luke AME Church.