AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old NC girl Rhy'Lea Tyler

Saturday, July 8, 2023 12:39PM
Rhy'Lea Tyler

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old girl from Beaufort County.

Authorities are looking for Rhy'Lea Dior Tyler, who was reported missing late Friday night.

Rhy'Lea was last seen in Belhaven, and she is described as being about 2 feet tall, and weighing about 30 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Rhy'Lea is believed to be with Stephanie Lee Spencer, 54. Spencer walks with a limp and her left pinky is always bent.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or the Beaufort County Sheriff's at (252) 946-0101.

