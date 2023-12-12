Duke quarterback Riley Leonard announces he will transfer to Notre Dame

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- After one of the most promising seasons in recent memory for Duke University, the football team has lost its head coach and starting quarterback.

Coach Mike Elko and QB Riley Leonard took over their duties for the Blue Devils in 2022. Prior to their arrival the program went 10-25 the previous three seasons.

Leonard won an All-ACC honorable mention in 2022 and the Blue Devils touted a 9-4 record with wins over Miami and Wake Forest.

It was more of the same in 2023, with the Blue Devils jumping out to a 5-1 record with the only loss being a game against Notre Dame where Leonard injured his ankle toward the end of the game.

He then missed the team's win against NC State. He returned and struggled against one of the best defenses in the country in Florida State. Then he injured his toe in the game against Louisville and was unable to play again this season.

At the end of the season, Mike Elko announced he would leave Duke to become the head coach at Texas A &M.

The former NC State assistant and Miami head coach is now in charge of the Duke sidelines.

Leonard entered the transfer portal and on Tuesday announced on his social media pages that he would be joining the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Leonard will take over a Notre Dame team that finished the regular season with a 9-3 record ranked 16th in the College Football Playoff Rankings.