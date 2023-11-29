Duke quarterback Riley Leonard in transfer portal; UNC gains a QB in Max Johnson

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke starting quarterback Riley Leonard entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Leonard started all 13 games for the Blue Devils during the 2022 season and threw for 2,967 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also had 699 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns and was an All-ACC honorable mention selection for his performance.

He played in just seven games this season, getting injured in the final seconds of a 21-14 loss to Notre Dame. He finished the season with 1,102 yards passing, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Leonard also ran for 352 yards and four touchdowns.

In a social media post, Leonard thanked the program, its fans and his teammates.

Duke head coach Mike Elko left the program to take a head coaching job at Texas A &M and now Leonard has entered the portal looking for a new destination.

Max Johnson, the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, is transferring to North Carolina. Thomas Graning

And speaking of Texas A &M, the Aggies' starting quarterback for much of the season will now call Chapel Hill home.

Max Johnson announced Wednesday that he is committing to play for the Tar Heels next season.

Johnson entered his name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on Sunday, and just three days later he found his next destination.

Johnson transferred to the Aggies from LSU after the 2021 season. He started three games last season and eight this year when he passed for 1,452 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions before suffering an injury.

Johnson is joining a North Carolina team that has starter Drake Maye on the roster for now. Maye is projected as one of the top quarterback prospects in next year's NFL Draft but has not yet announced whether he is planning to leave the program.