Society

Ring video shows FedEx driver see downed American flag in front yard, rush over to properly fold it

NEW JERSEY -- A Ring home security camera captured a special moment in New Jersey when a FedEx driver noticed a downed American flag and stopped to fold it.

The driver, Chris, noticed the flag pole had been knocked to the ground in someone's front yard.

He pulled over and rushed over to pick up the fallen flag.

Despite strong winds blowing the flag in all directions, Chris managed to fold it up the proper way.

The flag's owner posted the video to Facebook, thanking the driver for his kind act.

The video was posted on Feb. 7 and has more than 250,000 views and hundreds of comments applauding his patriotism.

Some people commented they were so touched, the video made them cry.

Another person called him a "true American."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfedexacts of kindnesscaught on videoamerican flagu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News