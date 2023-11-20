Volunteers package 250,000 meals for families in need

The Raleigh non-profit 'Rise Against Hunger' is celebrating 25 years of service with a meal packaging event.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh non-profit 'Rise Against Hunger' is celebrating 25 years of service with a meal packaging event.

Sunday, volunteers packaged 250,000 meals for families in need. Organizers said it's all a part of a national effort to end hunger.

"Just excited. This is who we are and how we started the foundation of a volunteer base that had the passion to come out and make a difference. And we combine their passion with our ability to make a very determined and a very planned and programmatic effort to end hunger," Rise Against Hunger CEO Rick Kearney said.

In addition to the event's meal packaging with volunteers, the organization also celebrated its anniversary with music, food, speakers and family-friendly games.