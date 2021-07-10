NC State basketball star T.J. Warren gives back during homecoming

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former N.C. State star T.J. Warren is back home in Durham and giving back to the community. He hosted an event called Bounce Back Saturday at Riverside High School.The goal is to help the area's underprivileged ease the pain caused by the pandemic. Warren provided the food, games and fun."It's been a tough year, so I just wanted to give back to the community and why not be at the school where it all started for me," said Warren. "Just a day of fun for the kids and just excited to give back."Warren is about to enter his 8th season in the NBA -- season seven doesn't really count. It lasted just four games for him.A stress fracture forced the 27-year-old to have surgery on his left foot causing him to miss the remainder of the season. He's excited to get back on the court with the Indiana Pacers soon but being home is special."It feels great. Definitely being in the position that I am and playing for the Indiana Pacers," said Warren. "Just showing the kids that it's possible to do what you put your mind to and just making myself being hands-on with them and being like a physical presence for them."For Warren, it's not only about basketball, he wants youngsters who look up to him to realize that every dream can come true no matter what community you are from."They just really can't believe that it's actually possible for somebody from their same community to be able to do things that they put their mind up to doing. Whatever they want to do is totally up to them. It's not like a basketball thing it's a work ethic thing. Just put your mind to anything that you can accomplish that."The former NC State star has made regular visits in the past to the Triangle for similar outings and plans to do more in the future. With a little help from his friends."Definitely grateful and definitely want to do more in the future. Definitely want to bring some friends. My colleagues, that is (SIC), in the NBA. Bring them around the NBA to show them what is possible," Warren said.