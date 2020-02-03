RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a Raleigh gas station early Monday morning.
According to officers, a person walked into the Circle K near the intersection of Louisburg Road and New Hope Road and gave the clerk a note, implying they had a weapon.
The robber took an unknown amount of cash and ran away from the gas station.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
We continue to learn more about this ongoing story. Please check back for updates.
Robbery suspect takes cash from Raleigh gas station, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More