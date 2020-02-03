Robbery suspect takes cash from Raleigh gas station, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a Raleigh gas station early Monday morning.

According to officers, a person walked into the Circle K near the intersection of Louisburg Road and New Hope Road and gave the clerk a note, implying they had a weapon.

The robber took an unknown amount of cash and ran away from the gas station.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We continue to learn more about this ongoing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighrobberygas station
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing 79-year-old woman found dead
Soldier surprises mom sworn in as police officer
Beyoncé, Jay-Z sit during national anthem at Super Bowl
VIDEO: Deer tackles man in McDonald's parking lot
Watch: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
Mahomes, Chiefs win Super Bowl with late surge
Reported carjacking under investigation in North Raleigh
Show More
President Trump to visit Charlotte on Friday
Trump wrongly congratulates Kansas for Super Bowl victory
Durham Rescue Mission throws Super Bowl party for homeless
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Raleigh
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
More TOP STORIES News