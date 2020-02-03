Robbery suspect takes cash from Raleigh gas station, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a Raleigh gas station early Monday morning.According to officers, a person walked into the Circle K near the intersection of Louisburg Road and New Hope Road and gave the clerk a note, implying they had a weapon.The robber took an unknown amount of cash and ran away from the gas station.No injuries have been reported at this time.