Robert Downey Jr. has never won an Oscar. Could he get his first Academy Award for 'Oppenheimer'?

Robert Downey Jr. is up for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance as in the blockbuster biopic "Oppenheimer."

Downey plays Atomic Energy Commission head Lewis Strauss, a key figure in the the United States' effort to build and later deploy a nuclear weapon towards the end of World War II.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Robert Downey Jr. in a scene from "Oppenheimer." Universal Pictures via AP

This split image shows Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss in 1950, left, and at the Senate-House Atomic Energy Committee in Washington on Nov. 4, 1954, right.

Some call Downey the likely favorite to win the Oscar after coming away with awards for supporting actor at the Golden Globes, British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

Robert Downey Jr. in the press room during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Nominated twice in 2009 for Tropic Thuder (Supporting) and in 1993 for Chaplin (Leading), Downey has the opportunity to take home his first Oscar at the 96th Academy Awards.

"Oppenheimer" received a total of 13 nominations including best picture. Co-star Cillian Murphy is up for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Robert J. Oppenheimer.

"Oppenheimer" continued to steamroll through Hollywood's awards season on Saturday, winning the top prize, for outstanding cast, along with awards for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards.