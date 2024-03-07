17-year-old high school student, Kaden Strickland, shot and killed in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 17-year-old that attended Purnell Swett High School.

On Tuesday at 10:58 p.m., deputies responded to Downy Road in reference to someone being shot.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found Kaden Strickland, 17, of Pembroke had died.

The sheriff's office has not released any other details at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

