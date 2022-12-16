WATCH LIVE

Rocky Mount Police make arrest in string of armed robberies

Friday, December 16, 2022 10:46PM
Antwane Smith
ROCKY MOUNT,N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police said Friday that an arrest has been made in a string of commercial robberies during the past few weeks.

Antwane Smith, 48, of Tarboro has been charged in connection to four business robberies in Rocky Mount:

  • Nov. 29, at the Kangaroo on West Raleigh Boulevard
  • Nov. 30, at Speedway on East Raleigh Boulevard
  • Dec. 2, at Almond Drugs on Tarboro Street
  • Thursday, at 7-Eleven on Benvenue Road

Police said tips from the public helped investigators develop the suspect.

Smith is charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is being processed and bail has not yet been set, police said.

