Rocky Mount Police make arrest in string of armed robberies

ROCKY MOUNT,N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police said Friday that an arrest has been made in a string of commercial robberies during the past few weeks.
Antwane Smith, 48, of Tarboro has been charged in connection to four business robberies in Rocky Mount:
- Nov. 29, at the Kangaroo on West Raleigh Boulevard
- Nov. 30, at Speedway on East Raleigh Boulevard
- Dec. 2, at Almond Drugs on Tarboro Street
- Thursday, at 7-Eleven on Benvenue Road
Police said tips from the public helped investigators develop the suspect.
Smith is charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
He is being processed and bail has not yet been set, police said.