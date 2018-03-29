Rocky Mount man stabs puppy after altercation

Marcus Johnson was arrested and charged with Felony Animal Cruelty. (WTVD)

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WTVD) --
The Rocky Mount Police Department has charged a man after he stabbed a puppy following a verbal altercation.

Police say Marcus Johnson got into a verbal altercation with another person and then proceeded to stab that person's puppy.

Johnson was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.

In addition, he was given an order for arrest for violating a court order.

The puppy was treated at a local vet and will recover.

Johnson was taken to the Nash County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
