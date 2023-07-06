Rocky Mount police arrest three, seize weapons after 17-year-old shot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police arrested three people after a 17-year-old boy was shot.

On Wednesday, police said officers responded about 7:15 p.m. on Monday to the 1300 block of Clark Street. While there, they learned a 17-year-old boy was at UNC Nash Health Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated at the hospital and was described as stable.

The investigation revealed there was a drive-by shooting in the 1200 block of Clark Street and that the suspects had gang affiliations in the area.

Police obtained a search warrant for a unit at the New Rockwood Place apartment complex at 1301 Leggett Road and seized nine firearms and arrested three people.

Weapons seized by the Rocky Mount Police Department after an investigation into the Clark Street shooting. Rocky Mount Police Department

A 17-year-old juvenile was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a minor in connection with the case. A secure custody order was issued, and the youth was taken to a secure juvenile detention facility.

Lloyd Evans, 18, was, charged with resist, obstruct, or delay. He received a $1,000 unsecured bond and was released from custody.

Lloyd Evans, left, and DeJuan Dickens Rocky Mount Police Department

Dejuan Dickens, 23, had an unrelated outstanding warrant for possession of a stolen firearm. He received a $3,000 unsecured bond and was released from custody.

The case remains under investigation, and police said it is likely that there will be additional charges filed.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, call Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text

RMPOL and your message to 274637).