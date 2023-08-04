Rocky Mount police investigate reported shooting at Walgreens

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating a reported shooting at a Walgreens on Thursday.

Police said they got a call about 5:10 p.m. from a resident who said a person had been shot at the Walgreens at 2624 Sunset Avenue.

Officers and first responders arrived at the drug store but found that the victim -- and the shooting suspect -- had already left on foot.

A resident showed an image of the person thought to be the shooting victim and officers later found the man and determined his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

There was no known threat to the public, police said; the incident appeared to be an isolated one.

A suspect has not been found, and police ask that anyone with any information about this incident call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411.