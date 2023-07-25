Durham business rebuilds after driver slams into store during shooting

During the shooting a car spun out of control and slammed into the front entrance of Rofhiwa.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A business owner in Durham is trying to rebuild after a deadly shooting on Friday night led to the destruction of her business.

During the shooting, the driver spun out of control and slammed into the front entrance of Rofhiwa Book and Cafe'.

Glass, antiques, and the building were destroyed in a space created for the love of reading, peace and culture.

Some debris still remains, but she says hope fills the room.

Online fundraising has surpassed its goal and help from neighbors helped temporarily patch the door.

Although feeling discouraged and sad at times Owner Beverley Makhubele says her love for East Durham and the success and love from her community shows her they'll reopen soon.

"I have moments where I feel like yea we can do this and those come in waves throughout the day. I think the equilibrium is that folks have showed up folks continue to show up they're encouraging. I get calls out social media is overrun and I think there is no way you feel like you can't get through it with that much love out in the world for you," she said.

Makhubele also is working on opening a second business nearby, but still hopes to have the bookstore open within the next few months.

As far as Friday's shooting incident, the man who crashed into the building is recovering with non-life threatening injuries. The shooting is still under investigation.