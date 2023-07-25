Man injured, taken to hospital in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man had to be taken to the hospital after being shot in Durham.

At 6 a.m., officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound on Summer Storm Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot.

That man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

This most recent shooting follows two days of violence in Durham. One man was shot and killed on Sunday.

In a separate case one man died due to a fight. Two other people were hurt in that case.