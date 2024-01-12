UNC 'Jeopardy!' winner looks to continue winning; watch him Friday and Monday on ABC11

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Don't miss UNC sophomore Rotimi Kukoyi continue to test himself on 'Jeopardy!'

Kukoyi is scheduled to appear Friday and Monday on the show, as part of a two-day final in a second chance tournament.

He won the first round of the second chance tournament Tuesday by $1. He's competing for a spot in the Champions Wildcard event, which could then earn him an appearance in the Tournament of Champions.

Kukoyi was first on Jeopardy nearly 6 years ago. He was just a freshman in high school at the time.

For anyone else hoping to make their way onto the quiz show, he has the following advice:

"Number one: Just stay curious, because the biggest part of Jeopardy -- yes you can study, but they don't give you categories; they don't let you know what questions you're going to get. So they can ask you anything at any time. Most of the stuff you're going to get right is stuff you already knew from your lived experiences. Number two: Don't be afraid to give it a shot," he said.

