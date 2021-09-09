Officer-involved shooting reported at Person County Courthouse during trial; 1 in critical condition

BREAKING🚨: A source tells me there’s been a shooting at the Person County Courthouse. I’m headed to the scene. — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) September 9, 2021

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was critically injured during a shooting at the Person County Courthouse just before noon Thursday.The Person County Sheriff's Office and Roxboro Police Department said the shooting happened during a trial.Officials said the defendant on trial tried to attack people inside the courtroom, including the bailiff. That's when an officer-involved shooting occurred.Officials did not specify who was shot or even who pulled the trigger.However, the person who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Plus, the State Bureau of Investigation is now in charge of the case--which is common policy in North Carolina when an on-duty officer fires their weapon.The courthouse will remain closed for the rest of the day.