Officer-involved shooting reported at Person County Courthouse during trial; 1 in critical condition

EMBED <>More Videos

Officer-involved shooting reported at Person County Courthouse

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was critically injured during a shooting at the Person County Courthouse just before noon Thursday.

The Person County Sheriff's Office and Roxboro Police Department said the shooting happened during a trial.

Officials said the defendant on trial tried to attack people inside the courtroom, including the bailiff. That's when an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Officials did not specify who was shot or even who pulled the trigger.

However, the person who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Plus, the State Bureau of Investigation is now in charge of the case--which is common policy in North Carolina when an on-duty officer fires their weapon.

The courthouse will remain closed for the rest of the day.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
roxboroperson countycrimeshootingperson county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
WEATHER: Rain pushing out of Wake County
Man wanted by FBI for randomly killing 2 women in 2 NC cities
LATEST: North Carolina surpasses 15,000 COVID-19 deaths
Crowd heckles high school student at Tennessee board meeting
Sleeping 3-year-old killed when 150 rounds fired into NC home
Crossing guard dies saving kids from SUV near California school
Show More
President Biden to unveil new 6-point COVID vaccination plan
Hurricane Larry, Tropical Depression Mindy highlight active tropics
Hope Mills boy, 11, says he fought off attacker on way to school
As meat prices rise, White House promises action
Man found shot in back seat of car, driver escapes capture
More TOP STORIES News