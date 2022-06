Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

This morning, Governor Cooper tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/yZTDHxDDlq — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 20, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19.The governor's office said he is dealing with mild symptoms and is now taking Paxlovid, which is the anti-viral pill used to treat COVID-19."Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild," Cooper said in a video posted to his social media pages.Cooper is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shots. He is 65 years old.He said he will continue to work from home and follow CDC guidelines on isolation.thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild.