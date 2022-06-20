Politics

Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor's office said he is dealing with mild symptoms and is now taking Paxlovid, which is the anti-viral pill used to treat COVID-19.

"Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild," Cooper said in a video posted to his social media pages.

Cooper is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shots. He is 65 years old.



He said he will continue to work from home and follow CDC guidelines on isolation.

thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighcoronavirusroy coopercovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
15-year-old crashes into 2 parked cars, damages 2 houses
Police didn't try to open Uvalde classroom doors during attack: Source
COVID vaccine rollout begins for young children, babies
What's open, what's closed on Juneteenth federal holiday
Edibles found in NC Red Robin to-go orders gets employee fired
Proposed federal gun laws may not have prevented Uvalde: Experts
Recession 'is not inevitable,' US Treasury Secretary says
Show More
VIDEO: 2 bears viciously attack each other inside resident's carport
Triangle families plan to vaccinate young kids after new FDA approval
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' sells for $75,000
Police chase ends after suspects blow through golf course: VIDEO
Fireflies could hold the key to developing robot language
More TOP STORIES News