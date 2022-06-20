Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

The governor's office said he is dealing with mild symptoms and is now taking Paxlovid, which is the anti-viral pill used to treat COVID-19.
"Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild," Cooper said in a video posted to his social media pages.
Cooper is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shots. He is 65 years old.
This morning, Governor Cooper tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/yZTDHxDDlq— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 20, 2022
He said he will continue to work from home and follow CDC guidelines on isolation.
