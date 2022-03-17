Governor Roy Cooper to talk about North Carolina's next steps as COVID-19 cases decline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to talk about the next phase of COVID-19.
He will be joined by the secretaries of the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Commerce.
You can watch the news conference live on our 24x7 streaming channel on the ABC11 North Carolina app.
The governor's talk comes as COVID-19 case numbers decline and North Carolina counties continue to relax and lift mask mandates.
On Wednesday, Wake County reduced the number of daily appointments for COVID-19 testing and vaccination after seeing a decrease in case since mid-January. Similar moves are happening throughout the state.
However, a new subvariant of the virus is spreading overseas. COVID-19 cases are climbing in some European countries, and China has reportedly enacted health lockdowns in some cities for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked U.S. regulators to authorize a 4th dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit.
